The New England Patriots will visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Rhamondre Stevenson Touchdown Odds

Stevenson Odds to Score First TD: +700

Stevenson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +330

Josh Jacobs Touchdown Odds

Jacobs Odds to Score First TD: +430

Jacobs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Gesicki - - 20.5 (-113) DeVante Parker - - 37.5 (-113) Kendrick Bourne - - 38.5 (-113) Ezekiel Elliott - 30.5 (-113) - Hunter Henry - - 32.5 (-113) Mac Jones 211.5 (-114) 5.5 (-114) - Rhamondre Stevenson - 50.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113)

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Davante Adams - - 74.5 (-113) Jimmy Garoppolo 232.5 (-113) 3.5 (-120) - Josh Jacobs - 68.5 (-113) 22.5 (-113) Jakobi Meyers - - 56.5 (-113)

