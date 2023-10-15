For their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 15 at 4:05 PM , the New England Patriots (1-4) have 17 players on the injury report.

The Patriots are coming off of a 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Raiders enter the matchup after winning 17-13 over the Green Bay Packers in their last outing on October 9.

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Tyquan Thornton WR Shoulder Questionable
Cole Strange OL Knee Out
Riley Reiff OL Knee Out
Cody Davis DB Knee Out
Trent Brown OL Chest Questionable
Michael Onwenu OL Ankle Questionable
Jonathan Jones DB Ankle Questionable
Trey Flowers LB Foot Questionable
Matthew Judon LB Elbow Out
Josh Uche LB Knee Questionable
Christian Barmore DL Knee Questionable
Davon Godchaux DL Ankle Questionable
Kyle Dugger DB Foot Questionable
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Concussion Out
Shaun Wade CB Shoulder Questionable
Demario Douglas WR Concussion Out
Tyrone Wheatley Jr. OT Knee Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
David Long Jr. CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Malcolm Koonce DE Knee Full Participation In Practice
Amik Robertson CB Knee Full Participation In Practice
Nate Hobbs CB Ankle Out
Davante Adams WR Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice
Jakobi Meyers WR Wrist Limited Participation In Practice
Justin Herron OT Concussion Out
Jakorian Bennett CB Shoulder Questionable
Tre Tucker WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Patriots vs. Raiders Game Info

  • When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
  • Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
  • TV Info: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Patriots Season Insights

  • In terms of total offense, the Patriots rank 26th in the NFL (287.4 total yards per game) and ninth on defense (298.4 total yards allowed per contest).
  • The Patriots rank worst in points per game (11), but they've been more productive defensively, ranking 25th in the NFL with 26.2 points surrendered per contest.
  • The Patriots are accumulating 203.6 passing yards per game on offense this season (17th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 190.4 passing yards per contest (seventh-ranked) on defense.
  • In terms of rushing, New England ranks 26th in the NFL on offense (83.8 rushing yards per game) and 16th defensively (108 rushing yards allowed per contest).
  • The Patriots have fared poorly in terms of turnovers, as the team's turnover margin of -8 is second-worst in the NFL.

Patriots vs. Raiders Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Raiders (-3)
  • Moneyline: Raiders (-150), Patriots (+125)
  • Total: 41.5 points

