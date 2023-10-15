Best Bets, Odds for the Raiders vs. Patriots Game – Week 6
The New England Patriots (1-4) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023, and best bets information is available.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Raiders vs. Patriots? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When is Raiders vs. Patriots?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Raiders favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (11.6 points). Put your money on the Raiders.
- Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Raiders' implied win probability is 59.7%.
- The Raiders have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- Las Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -148 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.
- The Patriots have been the underdog in three games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.
- New England has been at least a +124 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.
Who will win? The Raiders or Patriots? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Other Week 6 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Las Vegas (-3)
- The Raiders are 2-2-1 against the spread this season.
- Las Vegas has not covered the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Patriots have covered the spread once over five games with a set spread.
- New England has yet to cover the spread (0-2) when it is at least 3-point underdogs.
Parlay your bets together on the Raiders vs. Patriots matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (41.5)
- Las Vegas and New England combine to average 14.7 fewer points per game than the total of 41.5 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 7.5 more points per game (49) than this game's over/under of 41.5 points.
- The Raiders have combined with their opponent to go over in one of five games with a set total (20%).
- Out of Patriots five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Josh Jacobs Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|5
|47.0
|2
|38.6
|0
Mac Jones Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|5
|201.6
|5
|12.0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.