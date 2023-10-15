The New England Patriots (1-4) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Raiders vs. Patriots?

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Raiders favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (11.6 points). Put your money on the Raiders.

Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Raiders' implied win probability is 59.7%.

The Raiders have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Las Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -148 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Patriots have been the underdog in three games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.

New England has been at least a +124 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Las Vegas (-3)



Las Vegas (-3) The Raiders are 2-2-1 against the spread this season.

Las Vegas has not covered the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Patriots have covered the spread once over five games with a set spread.

New England has yet to cover the spread (0-2) when it is at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (41.5)



Under (41.5) Las Vegas and New England combine to average 14.7 fewer points per game than the total of 41.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 7.5 more points per game (49) than this game's over/under of 41.5 points.

The Raiders have combined with their opponent to go over in one of five games with a set total (20%).

Out of Patriots five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

Josh Jacobs Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 5 47.0 2 38.6 0

Mac Jones Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 5 201.6 5 12.0 0

