The New England Patriots (1-4) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Raiders vs. Patriots?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Raiders favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (11.6 points). Put your money on the Raiders.
  • Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Raiders' implied win probability is 59.7%.
  • The Raiders have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • Las Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -148 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.
  • The Patriots have been the underdog in three games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.
  • New England has been at least a +124 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Las Vegas (-3)
    • The Raiders are 2-2-1 against the spread this season.
    • Las Vegas has not covered the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
    • The Patriots have covered the spread once over five games with a set spread.
    • New England has yet to cover the spread (0-2) when it is at least 3-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (41.5)
    • Las Vegas and New England combine to average 14.7 fewer points per game than the total of 41.5 set for this matchup.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 7.5 more points per game (49) than this game's over/under of 41.5 points.
    • The Raiders have combined with their opponent to go over in one of five games with a set total (20%).
    • Out of Patriots five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

    Josh Jacobs Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    5 47.0 2 38.6 0

    Mac Jones Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    5 201.6 5 12.0 0

