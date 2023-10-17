The Minnesota Wild (1-1) host the Montreal Canadiens (1-0-1) at Bell Centre on Tuesday, October 17 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX. The Wild lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-4 in their last game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Canadiens vs. Wild Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-145) Canadiens (+120) 6 Wild (-1.5)

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens were an underdog 22 times last season, and upset their opponent six times.

Montreal had a record of 6-15 in games when bookmakers listed them as +120 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The Canadiens have a 45.5% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

For Montreal last season, 49 games finished with more goals than Tuesday's over/under of 6.

Canadiens vs Wild Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Wild Rankings

Wild 2022-23 Total (Rank) Canadiens 2022-23 Total (Rank) 239 (23rd) Goals 227 (26th) 219 (6th) Goals Allowed 305 (29th) 54 (15th) Power Play Goals 38 (28th) 46 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 75 (30th)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

With 227 goals (2.8 per game) last season, the Canadiens had the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.

Montreal gave up 305 total goals (3.7 per game), 29th in the NHL.

Their -78 goal differential was 28th in the league.

Montreal had 38 power-play goals (28th in NHL) on 236 chances.

The Canadiens scored on 16.1% of their power plays, No. 29 in the NHL.

In terms of shorthanded goals, Montreal had eight.

At 72.73%, the Canadiens had the 29th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

At 48.5%, the Canadiens had the NHL's 24th-ranked faceoff win rate.

The 10.1% shooting percentage of Montreal was 16th in the league.

The Canadiens shut out their opponents once. They averaged 19.5 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

