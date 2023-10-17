Canadiens vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild (1-1) host the Montreal Canadiens (1-0-1) at Bell Centre on Tuesday, October 17 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX. The Wild lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-4 in their last game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Canadiens vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-145)
|Canadiens (+120)
|6
|Wild (-1.5)
Canadiens Betting Insights
- The Canadiens were an underdog 22 times last season, and upset their opponent six times.
- Montreal had a record of 6-15 in games when bookmakers listed them as +120 or longer on the moneyline last season.
- The Canadiens have a 45.5% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).
- For Montreal last season, 49 games finished with more goals than Tuesday's over/under of 6.
Canadiens vs Wild Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Canadiens 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|239 (23rd)
|Goals
|227 (26th)
|219 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|305 (29th)
|54 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (28th)
|46 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|75 (30th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- With 227 goals (2.8 per game) last season, the Canadiens had the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.
- Montreal gave up 305 total goals (3.7 per game), 29th in the NHL.
- Their -78 goal differential was 28th in the league.
- Montreal had 38 power-play goals (28th in NHL) on 236 chances.
- The Canadiens scored on 16.1% of their power plays, No. 29 in the NHL.
- In terms of shorthanded goals, Montreal had eight.
- At 72.73%, the Canadiens had the 29th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.
- At 48.5%, the Canadiens had the NHL's 24th-ranked faceoff win rate.
- The 10.1% shooting percentage of Montreal was 16th in the league.
- The Canadiens shut out their opponents once. They averaged 19.5 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
