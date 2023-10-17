The injury report for the Montreal Canadiens (1-0-1) heading into their game against the Minnesota Wild (1-1) currently features four players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carey Price G Out Knee Kirby Dach C Out Lower Body Chris Wideman D Out Back Christian Dvorak C Out Knee

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jared Spurgeon D Out Upper Body Matthew Boldy LW Questionable Undisclosed Patrick Maroon LW Questionable Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens Season Insights (2022-23)

The Canadiens had 227 goals last season (2.8 per game), 26th in the NHL.

Montreal allowed 3.7 goals per game (305 in total), 29th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -78, they were 28th in the league.

Wild Season Insights (2022-23)

The Wild ranked 23rd in the NHL last season with 239 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Minnesota gave up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL action.

Their +20 goal differential ranked 14th in the league.

Canadiens vs. Wild Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-150) Canadiens (+125) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.