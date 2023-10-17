Coming off a defeat last time out, the Minnesota Wild will visit the Montreal Canadiens (who won their previous game) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Wild-Canadiens matchup will air on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX, so tune in to catch the action.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens vs Wild Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Canadiens Stats & Trends (2022)

The Canadiens conceded 305 total goals (3.7 per game), 29th in the league.

With 227 goals (2.8 per game) last season, the Canadiens had the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.

With a goal differential of -78, they were 28th in the league.

The Canadiens had 38 power-play goals (28th in NHL) on 236 chances.

The Canadiens' power-play percentage (16.10) put them 29th in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 82 26 40 66 52 42 47.3% Kirby Dach 58 14 24 38 31 27 38.3% Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 - Michael Matheson 48 8 26 34 73 42 - Josh Anderson 69 21 11 32 25 30 43.2%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild Stats & Trends (2022)

The Wild allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.

The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) made them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

The 54 power-play goals the Wild scored last season (15th in the NHL) came via 252 power-play chances.

The Wild had the league's 15th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.43%).

Wild Key Players