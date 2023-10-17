How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 17
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Minnesota Wild will visit the Montreal Canadiens (who won their previous game) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
The Wild-Canadiens matchup will air on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX, so tune in to catch the action.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canadiens vs Wild Additional Info
Canadiens Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Canadiens conceded 305 total goals (3.7 per game), 29th in the league.
- With 227 goals (2.8 per game) last season, the Canadiens had the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.
- With a goal differential of -78, they were 28th in the league.
- The Canadiens had 38 power-play goals (28th in NHL) on 236 chances.
- The Canadiens' power-play percentage (16.10) put them 29th in the league.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|82
|26
|40
|66
|52
|42
|47.3%
|Kirby Dach
|58
|14
|24
|38
|31
|27
|38.3%
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|23
|19
|-
|Michael Matheson
|48
|8
|26
|34
|73
|42
|-
|Josh Anderson
|69
|21
|11
|32
|25
|30
|43.2%
Wild Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Wild allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.
- The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) made them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league last season.
- Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.
- The 54 power-play goals the Wild scored last season (15th in the NHL) came via 252 power-play chances.
- The Wild had the league's 15th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.43%).
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|67
|40
|35
|75
|54
|50
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|78
|22
|45
|67
|44
|45
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|81
|31
|32
|63
|42
|51
|54.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|38
|61
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|80
|19
|27
|46
|31
|31
|44.2%
