Tuesday will feature an NHL contest between the road favorite Minnesota Wild (1-1, -150 on the moneyline to win) and the Montreal Canadiens (1-0-1, +125 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX.

Canadiens vs. Wild Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Canadiens vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Canadiens vs. Wild Betting Trends

The Wild have been a moneyline favorite only one time this season (they won).

The Canadiens fell in the only game they played as the underdog this season.

Minnesota is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -150.

Montreal has played with moneyline odds of +125 or longer once this season and lost that game.

