The Montreal Canadiens, with Cole Caufield, will be in action Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. There are prop bets for Caufield available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cole Caufield vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Caufield Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 46 games last season, Caufield averaged 15:58 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -10.

In 20 of 46 games last season, he scored a goal -- and six of those games included multiple goals.

Caufield had an assist in nine of 46 games last season, with multiple assists in one of them.

He has an implied probability of 60.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Caufield has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Caufield Stats vs. the Wild in 2022-23

The Wild allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league action for the fewest goals against.

They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.