Josh Anderson and the Montreal Canadiens will play the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. There are prop bets for Anderson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Josh Anderson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Anderson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 69 games last season, Anderson averaged 14:16 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -8.

He had a goal in 21 games last season through 69 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

In 10 of 69 games last season, Anderson had an assist -- and he had one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Anderson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.3%.

Anderson Stats vs. the Wild in 2022-23

The Wild allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

