The Montreal Canadiens, with Michael Matheson, take the ice Tuesday versus the Minnesota Wild at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Matheson in that upcoming Canadiens-Wild matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Michael Matheson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Matheson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 48 games last season, Matheson averaged 20:57 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +7.

In eight of 48 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

In 21 of 48 games last season, Matheson had an assist -- and three of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Matheson has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Matheson Stats vs. the Wild in 2022-23

The Wild allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

