Nicholas Suzuki and the Montreal Canadiens will play on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. If you'd like to wager on Suzuki's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Suzuki Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Suzuki's plus-minus rating last season was -13, in 21:05 per game on the ice.

In 25 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and he had one game with multiple goals.

In 30 of 82 games last season, Suzuki had an assist -- and nine of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 61.7% that he goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Suzuki has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Wild in 2022-23

Defensively, the Wild were one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.

