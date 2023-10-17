The Montreal Canadiens, Rafael Harvey-Pinard included, will face the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Harvey-Pinard in the Canadiens-Wild matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Harvey-Pinard Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 34 games last season, Harvey-Pinard averaged 16:16 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +7.

In 10 of 34 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

Harvey-Pinard had an assist in six games last season through 34 games played, but did not have multiple assists in any of those games.

He has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Harvey-Pinard going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Harvey-Pinard Stats vs. the Wild in 2022-23

The Wild conceded 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.

They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.