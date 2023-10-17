Sean Monahan and the Montreal Canadiens will play on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. Looking to wager on Monahan's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Sean Monahan vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Monahan Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Monahan averaged 15:30 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -5.

He had a goal in six of 25 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

Monahan had an assist in a game nine times last season over 25 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Monahan has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Monahan Stats vs. the Wild in 2022-23

The Wild allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.

They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.

