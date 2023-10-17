The Minnesota Wild (1-1) and Montreal Canadiens (1-0-1) meet at Bell Centre on Tuesday, October 17 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX. The Wild fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-4 in their last game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which squad will emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey action.

Canadiens vs. Wild Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Canadiens 7, Wild 1.

Moneyline Pick: Canadiens (+125)

Canadiens (+125) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.3 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Canadiens vs Wild Additional Info

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens had a 10-6-16 record in overtime contests last season, and a 31-45-6 overall record.

Montreal picked up 28 points (12-8-4) in its 24 games decided by one goal.

Last season the Canadiens scored only one goal in 13 games, and went 1-11-1 (three points).

When Montreal scored two goals last season, they amassed nine points (4-18-1 record).

The Canadiens scored at least three goals 40 times, accumulating 56 points (26-10-4).

Last season Montreal scored a single power-play goal in 24 games, posting a record of 11-13-0.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Montreal was 13-11-0 (26 points).

The Canadiens were outshot by their opponents in 57 games last season, going 18-33-6 to register 42 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Wild Rank Wild AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 23rd 2.91 Goals Scored 2.77 26th 6th 2.67 Goals Allowed 3.72 29th 18th 30.9 Shots 27.3 30th 16th 31.1 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 15th 21.43% Power Play % 16.1% 29th 10th 82.03% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 29th

Canadiens vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

