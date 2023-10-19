Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins will play on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. If you're thinking about a wager on Marchand against the Sharks, we have plenty of info to help.

Brad Marchand vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Marchand Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 73 games last season, Marchand averaged 18:02 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +27.

In 20 of 73 games last season, he scored a goal -- and he had one game with multiple goals.

Marchand had an assist in 34 of 73 games last season, with multiple assists in nine of them.

The implied probability is 36.4% that he hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Marchand has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marchand Stats vs. the Sharks in 2022-23

The Sharks ranked 30th in goals against, giving up 315 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL action.

They had the league's 29th-ranked goal differential at -82.

