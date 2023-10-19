The Boston Bruins (2-0) visit the San Jose Sharks (0-2-1) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to watch the Bruins and Sharks square off on ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs Sharks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Bruins were the stingiest squad in league play, conceding 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

The Bruins scored the second-most goals in the league last season (301 total, 3.7 per game).

They had a league-leading goal differential of +127.

The 62 power-play goals the Bruins put up last season (11th in the NHL) came via 279 power-play chances.

The Bruins had the league's 12th-ranked power-play conversion rate (22.22%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 52 113 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3% Hampus Lindholm 80 10 43 53 65 31 - Charlie McAvoy 67 7 45 52 45 26 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sharks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Sharks allowed 315 total goals (3.8 per game), 30th in the NHL.

The Sharks had 233 goals last season (2.8 per game), 25th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -82, they were 29th in the league.

The Sharks had 41 power-play goals (26th in NHL) on 223 chances.

The Sharks scored on 18.39% of their power plays, No. 25 in the league.

Sharks Key Players