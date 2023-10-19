How to Watch the Bruins vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins (2-0) visit the San Jose Sharks (0-2-1) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to watch the Bruins and Sharks square off on ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Bruins vs Sharks Additional Info
|Bruins vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Bruins vs Sharks Prediction
|Bruins vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
|Bruins vs Sharks Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Bruins were the stingiest squad in league play, conceding 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
- The Bruins scored the second-most goals in the league last season (301 total, 3.7 per game).
- They had a league-leading goal differential of +127.
- The 62 power-play goals the Bruins put up last season (11th in the NHL) came via 279 power-play chances.
- The Bruins had the league's 12th-ranked power-play conversion rate (22.22%).
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|82
|61
|52
|113
|109
|52
|42.1%
|Brad Marchand
|73
|21
|46
|67
|84
|42
|38.6%
|Pavel Zacha
|82
|21
|36
|57
|35
|31
|45.3%
|Hampus Lindholm
|80
|10
|43
|53
|65
|31
|-
|Charlie McAvoy
|67
|7
|45
|52
|45
|26
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sharks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Sharks allowed 315 total goals (3.8 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- The Sharks had 233 goals last season (2.8 per game), 25th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -82, they were 29th in the league.
- The Sharks had 41 power-play goals (26th in NHL) on 223 chances.
- The Sharks scored on 18.39% of their power plays, No. 25 in the league.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Logan Couture
|82
|27
|40
|67
|35
|71
|47.4%
|Tomas Hertl
|79
|22
|41
|63
|39
|50
|54.8%
|Alexander Barabanov
|68
|15
|32
|47
|35
|28
|33.3%
|Mikael Granlund
|79
|10
|31
|41
|33
|38
|44.5%
|Mike Hoffman
|67
|14
|20
|34
|41
|19
|57.1%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.