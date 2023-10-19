The Boston Bruins (2-0) are heavily favored (-275 moneyline odds to win) when they hit the road in a game against the San Jose Sharks (0-2-1), who have +220 moneyline odds, on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA.

Bruins vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

Bruins vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Sharks Betting Trends

San Jose and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals once this season.

The Bruins have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).

The Sharks have been an underdog three times, and has no upset wins.

Boston has had moneyline odds set at -275 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

San Jose's moneyline odds have been +220 or longer two times this season, and it lost both.

