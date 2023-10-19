The Boston Bruins, including Charlie Coyle, are in action Thursday versus the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Coyle against the Sharks, we have plenty of info to help.

Charlie Coyle vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Coyle Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Coyle had a plus-minus of +29, and averaged 16:59 on the ice.

He had a goal in 16 of 82 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

In 25 of 82 games last season, Coyle had an assist -- and four of those games included multiple assists.

Coyle's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Coyle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Coyle Stats vs. the Sharks in 2022-23

The Sharks conceded 315 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in league play in goals against.

They had the league's 29th-ranked goal differential at -82.

