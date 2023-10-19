Jaguars vs. Saints Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 7
On Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Caesars Superdome, the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) are just 1.5-point favorites as they look to continue their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (3-3). The game's point total is listed at 41.5.
The Jaguars' recent betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Saints. The recent betting trends and insights for the Saints can be found below before they play the Jaguars.
Jaguars vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|New Orleans Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jaguars (-1.5)
|41.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Jaguars (-1.5)
|41.5
|-116
|-102
Jacksonville vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Jaguars vs. Saints Betting Insights
- Jacksonville's ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.
- The Jaguars have an ATS record of 3-1 as 1.5-point favorites or greater.
- Jacksonville has hit the over in three of its six games with a set total (50%).
- New Orleans has one win against the spread this year.
- The Saints are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Not one of New Orleans' six games has gone over the point total in 2023.
