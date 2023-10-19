The Boston Bruins, Pavel Zacha among them, play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose. If you'd like to wager on Zacha's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Pavel Zacha vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Zacha Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Zacha had a plus-minus rating of +26, and averaged 16:03 on the ice.

He had a goal in 18 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 29 of 82 games last season, Zacha had an assist -- and six of those games included multiple assists.

Zacha's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zacha has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zacha Stats vs. the Sharks in 2022-23

The Sharks gave up 315 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in league play in goals against.

They had the league's 29th-ranked goal differential at -82.

