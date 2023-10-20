Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Bennington County, Vermont this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bennington County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week

Brattleboro Union High School at Burr and Burton Academy