Vermont High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rutland County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Rutland County, Vermont this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Rutland County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Hartford High School at Rutland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Rutland, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Mill River Union High School at Otter Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Brandon, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poultney High School at Springfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Springfield, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
