Vermont High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Windham County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Windham County, Vermont? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Windham County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week
Brattleboro Union High School at Burr and Burton Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Manchester, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
