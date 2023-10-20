Vermont High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Windsor County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Windsor County, Vermont this week? We have what you need here.
Windsor County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Hartford High School at Rutland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Rutland, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Poultney High School at Springfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Springfield, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
