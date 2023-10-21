For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Alexander Newhook a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Newhook score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Newhook 2022-23 stats and insights

In 12 of 82 games last season, Newhook scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He posted one goal (plus one assist) on the power play.

Newhook averaged 1.4 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 12.1%.

Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Capitals gave up 261 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.

The Capitals shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.