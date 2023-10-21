Will Alexander Newhook Score a Goal Against the Capitals on October 21?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Alexander Newhook a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Alexander Newhook score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)
Newhook 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 12 of 82 games last season, Newhook scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He posted one goal (plus one assist) on the power play.
- Newhook averaged 1.4 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 12.1%.
Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Capitals gave up 261 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.
- The Capitals shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Canadiens vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
