Will Arber Xhekaj find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens play the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Arber Xhekaj score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180 if he scores a goal)

Xhekaj 2022-23 stats and insights

Xhekaj scored in five of 51 games last season, but only one goal each time.

On the power play, he scored two goals while picking up one assist.

Xhekaj's shooting percentage last season was 6.7%. He averaged 1.4 shots per game.

Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Capitals conceded 261 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in NHL action.

The Capitals shut out opponents five times last season. They averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

