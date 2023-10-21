The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brendan Gallagher find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31 if he scores a goal)

Gallagher 2022-23 stats and insights

Gallagher scored in eight of 37 games last season, but only one goal each time.

He tallied two assists, but no goals, on the power play.

Gallagher averaged 2.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 8.6%.

Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Capitals gave up 261 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.

The Capitals shut out opponents five times last season. They averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

