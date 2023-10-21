Will Brendan Gallagher Score a Goal Against the Capitals on October 21?
The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brendan Gallagher find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31 if he scores a goal)
Gallagher 2022-23 stats and insights
- Gallagher scored in eight of 37 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- He tallied two assists, but no goals, on the power play.
- Gallagher averaged 2.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 8.6%.
Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Capitals gave up 261 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.
- The Capitals shut out opponents five times last season. They averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Canadiens vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
