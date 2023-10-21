How to Watch the Bruins vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings will host the Boston Bruins on Saturday, October 21, with the Bruins victorious in three consecutive games.
You can tune in to ESPN+, NESN, and BSW to see the match unfold as the Bruins try to knock off the Kings.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Bruins had the best defense in the NHL, allowing 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).
- The Bruins were second in the NHL in scoring last season (301 goals, 3.7 per game).
- Their +127 goal differential was tops in the league.
- The Bruins had 62 power-play goals (11th in NHL) on 279 chances.
- The Bruins scored on 22.22% of their power plays, No. 12 in the NHL.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|82
|61
|52
|113
|109
|52
|42.1%
|Brad Marchand
|73
|21
|46
|67
|84
|42
|38.6%
|Pavel Zacha
|82
|21
|36
|57
|35
|31
|45.3%
|Hampus Lindholm
|80
|10
|43
|53
|65
|31
|-
|Charlie McAvoy
|67
|7
|45
|52
|45
|26
|-
Kings Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Kings were 16th in goals against, giving up 254 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
- The Kings' 274 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 10th in the NHL.
- They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.
- The 68 power-play goals the Kings put up last season (fourth-most in the NHL) came via 269 power-play chances.
- The Kings were fourth in the league with a 25.28% power-play conversion rate.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|82
|28
|46
|74
|49
|46
|55.9%
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|50%
|Adrian Kempe
|82
|41
|26
|67
|39
|24
|31.4%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|73
|27
|36
|63
|47
|40
|48.9%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|77
|26
|33
|59
|35
|19
|40.3%
