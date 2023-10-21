The Los Angeles Kings will host the Boston Bruins on Saturday, October 21, with the Bruins victorious in three consecutive games.

You can tune in to ESPN+, NESN, and BSW to see the match unfold as the Bruins try to knock off the Kings.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Bruins vs Kings Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)

The Bruins had the best defense in the NHL, allowing 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

The Bruins were second in the NHL in scoring last season (301 goals, 3.7 per game).

Their +127 goal differential was tops in the league.

The Bruins had 62 power-play goals (11th in NHL) on 279 chances.

The Bruins scored on 22.22% of their power plays, No. 12 in the NHL.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 52 113 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3% Hampus Lindholm 80 10 43 53 65 31 - Charlie McAvoy 67 7 45 52 45 26 -

Kings Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kings were 16th in goals against, giving up 254 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Kings' 274 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 10th in the NHL.

They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.

The 68 power-play goals the Kings put up last season (fourth-most in the NHL) came via 269 power-play chances.

The Kings were fourth in the league with a 25.28% power-play conversion rate.

Kings Key Players