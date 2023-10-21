The Los Angeles Kings (2-1-1) host the Boston Bruins (3-0, winners of three straight) at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup on Saturday, October 21 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSW.

Bruins vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-110) Bruins (-110) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins secured an upset victory in three of the four games they played as an underdog last season.

Boston won four of its five games last season when an underdog by -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, based on the moneyline for this matchup, that the Bruins have a 52.4% chance to win.

Last season, 50 games Boston played finished with more than 6 goals.

Bruins vs Kings Additional Info

Bruins vs. Kings Rankings

Kings 2022-23 Total (Rank) Bruins 2022-23 Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 301 (2nd) 254 (16th) Goals Allowed 174 (1st) 68 (4th) Power Play Goals 62 (11th) 65 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 36 (1st)

Bruins Advanced Stats

The Bruins' 301 goals last season (3.7 per game) ranked them second in the NHL.

Boston had the best defense in the league, conceding 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

Their +127 goal differential was No. 1 in the league.

Boston had 62 power-play goals (11th in NHL) on 279 chances.

The Bruins' power-play percentage (22.22) ranked them 12th in the league.

In terms of shorthanded goals, Boston had eight.

At 87.28%, the Bruins had the best penalty-kill percentage in the league.

The Bruins were second in faceoff win rate in the NHL (54.5%).

With a shooting percentage of 11.1%, Boston was third in the league.

The Bruins shut out their opponents seven times.

