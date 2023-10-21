Bruins vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings (2-1-1) host the Boston Bruins (3-0, winners of three straight) at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup on Saturday, October 21 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSW.
Bruins vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-110)
|Bruins (-110)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins secured an upset victory in three of the four games they played as an underdog last season.
- Boston won four of its five games last season when an underdog by -110 or longer on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, based on the moneyline for this matchup, that the Bruins have a 52.4% chance to win.
- Last season, 50 games Boston played finished with more than 6 goals.
Bruins vs Kings Additional Info
Bruins vs. Kings Rankings
|Kings 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Bruins 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|301 (2nd)
|254 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|174 (1st)
|68 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|62 (11th)
|65 (27th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|36 (1st)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- The Bruins' 301 goals last season (3.7 per game) ranked them second in the NHL.
- Boston had the best defense in the league, conceding 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
- Their +127 goal differential was No. 1 in the league.
- Boston had 62 power-play goals (11th in NHL) on 279 chances.
- The Bruins' power-play percentage (22.22) ranked them 12th in the league.
- In terms of shorthanded goals, Boston had eight.
- At 87.28%, the Bruins had the best penalty-kill percentage in the league.
- The Bruins were second in faceoff win rate in the NHL (54.5%).
- With a shooting percentage of 11.1%, Boston was third in the league.
- The Bruins shut out their opponents seven times.
