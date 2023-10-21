Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Los Angeles Kings host the Boston Bruins at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Bruins vs. Kings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

David Pastrnak's five points are important for Boston. He has four goals and one assist in three games.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Oct. 19 1 0 1 5 vs. Predators Oct. 14 1 1 2 6 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 11 2 0 2 4

Charlie McAvoy Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Charlie McAvoy has helped lead the attack for Boston this season with zero goals and three assists.

McAvoy Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Oct. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Predators Oct. 14 0 2 2 2 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 11 0 1 1 1

James van Riemsdyk Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)

James van Riemsdyk has three points so far, including three goals and zero assists.

van Riemsdyk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Oct. 19 1 0 1 1 vs. Predators Oct. 14 2 0 2 3 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 11 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Kevin Fiala has been a top contributor on Los Angeles this season, with six points in four games.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Oct. 19 0 2 2 2 at Jets Oct. 17 0 1 1 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 14 0 3 3 2 vs. Avalanche Oct. 11 0 0 0 5

Trevor Moore Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Trevor Moore has accumulated five points (1.3 per game), scoring four goals and adding one assist.

Moore Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Oct. 19 1 0 1 4 at Jets Oct. 17 2 1 3 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 14 1 0 1 3 vs. Avalanche Oct. 11 0 0 0 3

