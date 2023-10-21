Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Kings on October 21, 2023
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Los Angeles Kings host the Boston Bruins at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
David Pastrnak's five points are important for Boston. He has four goals and one assist in three games.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 11
|2
|0
|2
|4
Charlie McAvoy Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Charlie McAvoy has helped lead the attack for Boston this season with zero goals and three assists.
McAvoy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|1
James van Riemsdyk Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)
James van Riemsdyk has three points so far, including three goals and zero assists.
van Riemsdyk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 14
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Kevin Fiala has been a top contributor on Los Angeles this season, with six points in four games.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Jets
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 14
|0
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 11
|0
|0
|0
|5
Trevor Moore Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Trevor Moore has accumulated five points (1.3 per game), scoring four goals and adding one assist.
Moore Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Oct. 17
|2
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 11
|0
|0
|0
|3
