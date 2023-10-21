Going into a game against the Washington Capitals (1-2), the Montreal Canadiens (1-1-1) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 at Bell Centre.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kaiden Guhle D Questionable Upper Body Carey Price G Out Knee Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back Christian Dvorak C Out Knee

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Joel Edmundson D Out Hand Charlie Lindgren G Out Undisclosed Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Nic Dowd C Questionable Upper Body

Canadiens vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Canadiens Season Insights (2022-23)

The Canadiens' 227 goals last season (2.8 per game) ranked them 26th in the NHL.

Montreal's total of 305 goals allowed (3.7 per game) was 29th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -78, they were 28th in the league.

Capitals Season Insights (2022-23)

The Capitals ranked 20th in the NHL last season with 253 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Defensively, Washington allowed 261 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in league action.

They had the league's 20th-ranked goal differential at -8.

Canadiens vs. Capitals Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-130) Canadiens (+110) 6.5

