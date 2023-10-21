Coming off a defeat last time out, the Washington Capitals will visit the Montreal Canadiens (who also lost their previous game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Canadiens vs Capitals Additional Info

Canadiens Stats & Trends (2022)

The Canadiens' total of 305 goals allowed (3.7 per game) was 29th in the NHL.

The Canadiens' 227 goals last season (2.8 per game) ranked them 26th in the league.

They had the 28th-ranked goal differential in the league at -78.

With 38 power-play goals (on 236 chances), the Canadiens were 28th in the NHL.

The Canadiens had the NHL's 29th-ranked power-play percentage (16.1%).

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 82 26 40 66 52 42 47.3% Kirby Dach 58 14 24 38 31 27 38.3% Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 - Michael Matheson 48 8 26 34 73 42 - Josh Anderson 69 21 11 32 25 30 43.2%

Capitals Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Capitals conceded 261 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in league play.

The Capitals' 253 total goals (3.1 per game) made them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

They had the league's 20th-ranked goal differential at -8.

The 52 power-play goals the Capitals recorded last season ranked 16th in the NHL (on 245 power-play chances).

The Capitals had the league's 16th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.22%).

Capitals Key Players