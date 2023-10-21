Saturday's NHL matchup between the Washington Capitals (1-2) and the Montreal Canadiens (1-1-1) at Bell Centre sees the Capitals favored on the road (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Canadiens (+110). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MNMT.

Canadiens vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Canadiens vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Capitals Moneyline Canadiens Moneyline Total BetMGM -130 +110 6.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Capitals Betting Trends

Montreal and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals twice this season.

The Capitals will be the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

The Canadiens have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.

Washington has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -130.

Montreal's moneyline odds have been +110 or longer in two games this season, and it lost both.

