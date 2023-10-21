Canadiens vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Washington Capitals (1-2) host the Montreal Canadiens (1-1-1) at Bell Centre on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MNMT. The Capitals were defeated by the Ottawa Senators 6-1 in their most recent outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Canadiens vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Capitals (-130)
|Canadiens (+110)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Canadiens Betting Insights
- The Canadiens were an underdog in 22 games last season, with six upset wins (27.3%).
- Montreal went 6-15 last season when sportsbooks made them underdogs of +110 or longer on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, based on the moneyline in this matchup, that the Canadiens have a 47.6% chance to win.
- For Montreal last season, 40 games finished with more goals than Saturday's total of 6.5.
Canadiens vs Capitals Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Capitals Rankings
|Capitals 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Canadiens 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|253 (20th)
|Goals
|227 (26th)
|261 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|305 (29th)
|52 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (28th)
|41 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|75 (30th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- The Canadiens had 227 goals last season (2.8 per game), 26th in the NHL.
- Montreal's total of 305 goals conceded (3.7 per game) was 29th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -78, they were 28th in the league.
- Montreal had 38 power-play goals (28th in NHL) on 236 chances.
- The Canadiens scored on 16.1% of their power plays, No. 29 in the league.
- Montreal had eight shorthanded goals (11th in league).
- The Canadiens' had the 29th-ranked penalty kill percentage (72.73%).
- At 48.5%, the Canadiens had the league's 24th-ranked faceoff win rate.
- With a shooting percentage of 10.1%, Montreal was 16th in the league.
- The Canadiens held their opponents scoreless one time.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.