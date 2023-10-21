The Washington Capitals (1-2) host the Montreal Canadiens (1-1-1) at Bell Centre on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MNMT. The Capitals were defeated by the Ottawa Senators 6-1 in their most recent outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Canadiens vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-130) Canadiens (+110) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens were an underdog in 22 games last season, with six upset wins (27.3%).

Montreal went 6-15 last season when sportsbooks made them underdogs of +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, based on the moneyline in this matchup, that the Canadiens have a 47.6% chance to win.

For Montreal last season, 40 games finished with more goals than Saturday's total of 6.5.

Canadiens vs Capitals Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Capitals Rankings

Capitals 2022-23 Total (Rank) Canadiens 2022-23 Total (Rank) 253 (20th) Goals 227 (26th) 261 (18th) Goals Allowed 305 (29th) 52 (16th) Power Play Goals 38 (28th) 41 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 75 (30th)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

The Canadiens had 227 goals last season (2.8 per game), 26th in the NHL.

Montreal's total of 305 goals conceded (3.7 per game) was 29th in the league.

With a goal differential of -78, they were 28th in the league.

Montreal had 38 power-play goals (28th in NHL) on 236 chances.

The Canadiens scored on 16.1% of their power plays, No. 29 in the league.

Montreal had eight shorthanded goals (11th in league).

The Canadiens' had the 29th-ranked penalty kill percentage (72.73%).

At 48.5%, the Canadiens had the league's 24th-ranked faceoff win rate.

With a shooting percentage of 10.1%, Montreal was 16th in the league.

The Canadiens held their opponents scoreless one time.

