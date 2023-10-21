Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Washington Capitals-Montreal Canadiens matchup at Bell Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canadiens vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Cole Caufield is one of the impact players on offense for Montreal with three total points (one per game), with two goals and one assist in three games.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Oct. 17 0 1 1 5 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 14 1 0 1 5 at Maple Leafs Oct. 11 1 0 1 1

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

John Carlson is Washington's top contributor with two points. He has one goal and one assist this season.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Oct. 18 1 0 1 3 vs. Flames Oct. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Oct. 13 0 0 0 3

Matthew Phillips is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing two points (one goal, one assist) to the team.

