Top Player Prop Bets for Canadiens vs. Capitals on October 21, 2023
Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Washington Capitals-Montreal Canadiens matchup at Bell Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Canadiens vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Canadiens vs. Capitals Additional Info
|Capitals vs. Canadiens Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs. Canadiens Prediction
|Capitals vs. Canadiens Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Capitals vs Canadiens
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Cole Caufield is one of the impact players on offense for Montreal with three total points (one per game), with two goals and one assist in three games.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 11
|1
|0
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
John Carlson is Washington's top contributor with two points. He has one goal and one assist this season.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Oct. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 13
|0
|0
|0
|3
Matthew Phillips is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing two points (one goal, one assist) to the team.
