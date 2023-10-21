The Washington Capitals (1-2) host the Montreal Canadiens (1-1-1) at Bell Centre on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MNMT, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Capitals were defeated by the Ottawa Senators 6-1 in their most recent outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will pick up the victory in Saturday's game.

Canadiens vs. Capitals Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final tally of Canadiens 5, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canadiens (+110)

Canadiens (+110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Canadiens vs Capitals Additional Info

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens had a 10-6-16 record in overtime contests last season, and a 31-45-6 overall record.

In the 24 games Montreal played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 28 points.

In 13 games last season when the Canadiens finished with only one goal, they picked up three points (1-11-1).

Montreal accumulated nine points (4-18-1) when scoring exactly two goals last season.

The Canadiens scored three or more goals in 40 games, earning 56 points from those contests.

Last season Montreal recorded a lone power-play goal in 24 games and picked up 22 points, with a record of 11-13-0.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Montreal was 13-11-0 (26 points).

The Canadiens were outshot by their opponents in 57 games last season, going 18-33-6 to register 42 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 20th 3.09 Goals Scored 2.77 26th 18th 3.18 Goals Allowed 3.72 29th 17th 31.1 Shots 27.3 30th 16th 31.1 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 16th 21.22% Power Play % 16.1% 29th 11th 81.86% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 29th

Canadiens vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.