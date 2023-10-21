Canadiens vs. Capitals Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 21
The Washington Capitals (1-2) host the Montreal Canadiens (1-1-1) at Bell Centre on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MNMT, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Capitals were defeated by the Ottawa Senators 6-1 in their most recent outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild.
As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will pick up the victory in Saturday's game.
Canadiens vs. Capitals Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final tally of Canadiens 5, Capitals 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Canadiens (+110)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)
Canadiens vs Capitals Additional Info
Canadiens Splits and Trends
- The Canadiens had a 10-6-16 record in overtime contests last season, and a 31-45-6 overall record.
- In the 24 games Montreal played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 28 points.
- In 13 games last season when the Canadiens finished with only one goal, they picked up three points (1-11-1).
- Montreal accumulated nine points (4-18-1) when scoring exactly two goals last season.
- The Canadiens scored three or more goals in 40 games, earning 56 points from those contests.
- Last season Montreal recorded a lone power-play goal in 24 games and picked up 22 points, with a record of 11-13-0.
- When outshooting its opponent last season, Montreal was 13-11-0 (26 points).
- The Canadiens were outshot by their opponents in 57 games last season, going 18-33-6 to register 42 points.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|20th
|3.09
|Goals Scored
|2.77
|26th
|18th
|3.18
|Goals Allowed
|3.72
|29th
|17th
|31.1
|Shots
|27.3
|30th
|16th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|33.6
|28th
|16th
|21.22%
|Power Play %
|16.1%
|29th
|11th
|81.86%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.73%
|29th
Canadiens vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
