Cole Caufield and the Montreal Canadiens will play the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Bell Centre. Prop bets for Caufield are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Cole Caufield vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Caufield Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 46 games last season, Caufield averaged 15:58 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -10.

He had a goal in 20 of 46 games last season, with multiple goals in six of them.

Caufield had an assist in nine of 46 games last season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Caufield's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Caufield going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Caufield Stats vs. the Capitals in 2022-23

The Capitals ranked 18th in goals against, giving up 261 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

Their -8 goal differential ranked 20th in the league.

