In the game between the Dartmouth Big Green and Columbia Lions on Saturday, October 21 at 1:30 PM, our projection model expects the Big Green to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Dartmouth vs. Columbia Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Dartmouth (-4.4) 35.8 Dartmouth 20, Columbia 16

Dartmouth Betting Info (2022)

The Big Green covered four times in 10 chances against the spread last season.

Big Green games hit the over three out of 10 times last season.

Columbia Betting Info (2022)

The Lions compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread last year.

In Lions games last season, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

Big Green vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dartmouth 22.4 23.8 29 24 18 23.7 Columbia 14.6 10.8 21 6.7 5 17

