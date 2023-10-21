The Dartmouth Big Green (2-3) and the Columbia Lions (2-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Field in a battle of Ivy League foes.

Dartmouth is averaging 358.2 yards per game on offense this season (58th in the FCS), and is allowing 305.6 yards per game (28th) on the defensive side of the ball. On the offensive side of the ball, Columbia is bottom-25, generating just 14.6 points per game (12th-worst). Fortunately, it is thriving on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering just 10.8 points per contest (best).

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup.

Dartmouth vs. Columbia Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Hanover, New Hampshire

Hanover, New Hampshire Venue: Memorial Field

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Dartmouth vs. Columbia Key Statistics

Dartmouth Columbia 358.2 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.8 (127th) 305.6 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285 (6th) 165.8 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143 (64th) 192.4 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.8 (126th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Dartmouth Stats Leaders

Jackson Proctor has racked up 439 yards (87.8 ypg) on 45-of-57 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nick Howard, has carried the ball 78 times for 342 yards (68.4 per game), scoring seven times.

Q Jones has racked up 237 yards on 59 carries, scoring two times.

Paxton Scott's team-high 410 yards as a receiver have come on 30 catches (out of 30 targets) with two touchdowns.

Isaac Boston has caught 11 passes for 114 yards (22.8 yards per game) this year.

Tevita Moimoi has compiled 11 grabs for 85 yards, an average of 17 yards per game.

Columbia Stats Leaders

Caden Bell leads Columbia with 499 yards on 52-of-125 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.

Joey Giorgi's team-high 389 rushing yards have come on 86 carries, with one touchdown. He also leads the team with 55 receiving yards (11 per game) on eight catches.

Ty'son Edwards has piled up 146 yards (on 28 attempts) with three touchdowns.

JJ Jenkins has totaled 14 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 216 (43.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 14 times and has one touchdown.

Bryson Canty has put up an 81-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on three targets.

