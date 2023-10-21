The Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak among them, face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena. Looking to bet on Pastrnak's props? Here is some information to assist you.

David Pastrnak vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Pastrnak's plus-minus rating last season was +34, in 19:33 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 47 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals 11 times.

Pastrnak had an assist in 43 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in seven of them.

He has an implied probability of 41.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pastrnak has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Kings in 2022-23

Defensively, the Kings gave up 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

