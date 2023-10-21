For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is David Savard a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will David Savard score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140 if he scores a goal)

Savard 2022-23 stats and insights

In three of 62 games last season, Savard scored -- but just one goal each time.

Savard produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.8 shots per game, sinking 4.8% of them.

Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats

The Capitals gave up 261 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in league action in goals against.

The Capitals earned five shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

