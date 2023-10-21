In the upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Hampus Lindholm to light the lamp for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm 2022-23 stats and insights

In 10 of 80 games last season, Lindholm scored -- but just one goal each time.

Lindholm recorded one goal and 16 assists on the power play.

Lindholm averaged 1.9 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Kings 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Kings conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in league action.

The Kings secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

