As we head into Week 8 of the college football schedule, which team is on top of the Ivy League? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Ivy League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Harvard

  • Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 10-0
  • Overall Rank: 12th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 59th
  • Last Game: W 48-7 vs Howard

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Princeton
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Yale

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
  • Overall Rank: 46th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 75th
  • Last Game: W 31-3 vs Sacred Heart

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Pennsylvania
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Pennsylvania

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 7-3
  • Overall Rank: 47th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 82nd
  • Last Game: W 20-17 vs Columbia

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Yale
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Dartmouth

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-5
  • Overall Rank: 56th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 55th
  • Last Game: L 27-24 vs Colgate

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Columbia
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Columbia

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6
  • Overall Rank: 64th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 64th
  • Last Game: L 20-17 vs Pennsylvania

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Dartmouth
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Princeton

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-7
  • Overall Rank: 65th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 83rd
  • Last Game: L 28-27 vs Brown

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Harvard
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Brown

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 5-5
  • Overall Rank: 67th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 79th
  • Last Game: W 28-27 vs Princeton

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Cornell
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Cornell

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-8
  • Overall Rank: 76th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 63rd
  • Last Game: L 21-13 vs Bucknell

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Brown
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

