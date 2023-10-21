For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, is James van Riemsdyk a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk 2022-23 stats and insights

In 12 of 61 games last season, van Riemsdyk scored -- but just one goal each time.

van Riemsdyk posted two goals and two assists on the power play.

van Riemsdyk averaged 1.9 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 10.1%.

Kings 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Kings conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in NHL action.

The Kings shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

