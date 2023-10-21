James van Riemsdyk and the Boston Bruins will play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Does a bet on van Riemsdyk intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

van Riemsdyk's plus-minus last season was -3, in 15:06 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 12 games last season through 61 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

In 14 of 61 games last season, van Riemsdyk had an assist, including two games with multiple assist.

He has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of van Riemsdyk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Kings in 2022-23

The Kings allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL action in goals against.

They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.

