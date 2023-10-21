The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jesse Ylonen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)

Ylonen 2022-23 stats and insights

In six of 37 games last season, Ylonen scored -- but just one goal each time.

He posted one goal (with no assists) on the power play.

Ylonen's shooting percentage last season was 14.0%. He averaged 1.1 shots per game.

Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Capitals allowed 261 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.

The Capitals shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

