Can we anticipate Josh Anderson lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a goal)

Anderson 2022-23 stats and insights

Anderson scored in 21 of 69 games last season, but only one goal each time.

He posted four goals (with no assists) on the power play.

Anderson's shooting percentage last season was 12.8%. He averaged two shots per game.

Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats

The Capitals ranked 18th in goals against, conceding 261 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The Capitals secured five shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

