The Montreal Canadiens, Josh Anderson among them, meet the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. Looking to wager on Anderson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Josh Anderson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Anderson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 69 games last season, Anderson had a plus-minus of -8, and averaged 14:16 on the ice.

He had a goal in 21 games last season through 69 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

In 10 of 69 games last season, Anderson had an assist -- and he had one game with multiple assists.

He has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Anderson has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Anderson Stats vs. the Capitals in 2022-23

The Capitals ranked 18th in goals against, giving up 261 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

Their -8 goal differential ranked 20th in the league.

