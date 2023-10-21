On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens square off with the Washington Capitals. Is Juraj Slafkovsky going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Slafkovsky 2022-23 stats and insights

Slafkovsky scored in four of 39 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Slafkovsky posted one goal and one assist on the power play.

He took 1.0 shots per game, sinking 9.5% of them.

Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats

The Capitals allowed 261 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.

The Capitals shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.