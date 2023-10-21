Should you bet on Justin Barron to light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens and the Washington Capitals meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110 if he scores a goal)

Barron 2022-23 stats and insights

In four of 39 games last season, Barron scored -- but just one goal each time.

On the power play, he scored one goal while picking up one assist.

He took 0.8 shots per game, sinking 10.0% of them.

Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats

The Capitals ranked 18th in goals against, conceding 261 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.

The Capitals shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.